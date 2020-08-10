Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 63.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.44% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.44% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.013.0234.8334.770.651.120.431.000.290.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)