Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 63.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.44% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.44% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.013.02 -33 OPM %34.8334.77 -PBDT0.651.12 -42 PBT0.431.00 -57 NP0.290.80 -64

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 12:19 IST

