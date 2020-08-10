Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 63.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 130.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 80.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 94.39% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.44% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.44% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.013.02 -33 OPM %34.8334.77 -PBDT0.651.12 -42 PBT0.431.00 -57 NP0.290.80 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU