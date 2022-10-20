Coforge consolidated net profit rises 37.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 1959.40 croreNet profit of Coforge rose 37.08% to Rs 201.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 1959.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1569.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1959.401569.40 25 OPM %17.2017.50 -PBDT329.40265.90 24 PBT268.00206.10 30 NP201.10146.70 37
