Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Signet Industries Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, Atishay Ltd and PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2021.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 29.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23867 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 53.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44208 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd spiked 19.86% to Rs 14.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25015 shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd spurt 19.65% to Rs 37.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16434 shares in the past one month.

PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd added 18.67% to Rs 990. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19738 shares in the past one month.

