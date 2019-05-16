Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shiva Texyarn Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd and Transwarranty Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2019.
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 13.28% to Rs 107.05 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6608 shares in the past one month.
Shiva Texyarn Ltd surged 12.04% to Rs 143.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 325 shares in the past one month.
PG Electroplast Ltd soared 11.82% to Rs 72.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11649 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 97.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2791 shares in the past one month.
Transwarranty Finance Ltd rose 9.96% to Rs 7.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3888 shares in the past one month.
