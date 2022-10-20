JUST IN
Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 8.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 8.53% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.112.96 39 OPM %82.9778.72 -PBDT1.871.73 8 PBT1.871.73 8 NP1.401.29 9

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:15 IST

