Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Gallantt Metal Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
'NCLT directs status quo in Buildwell Builders' shareholdings'
AAR Commercial Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2018 quarter
White Hall Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 248.05% to Rs 56.14 croreNet Loss of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 248.05% to Rs 56.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales56.1416.13 248 OPM %6.13-3.10 -PBDT-3.37-7.45 55 PBT-5.98-10.06 41 NP-5.98-10.06 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU