Batliboi reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 25.24 croreNet Loss of Batliboi reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales25.2425.71 -2 OPM %-8.28-8.32 -PBDT-2.18-2.64 17 PBT-2.92-3.72 22 NP-2.16-2.57 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU