Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 52.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.88% to Rs 10.94 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 52.92% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.88% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.946.80 61 OPM %17.003.97 -PBDT2.574.82 -47 PBT0.854.24 -80 NP1.372.91 -53

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

