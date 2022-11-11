Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 52.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Compucom Software soars on bagging Rs 58-cr order from Rajasthan Education Council
Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 15.09% in the March 2022 quarter
Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 60.88% to Rs 10.94 croreNet profit of Compucom Software declined 52.92% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.88% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.946.80 61 OPM %17.003.97 -PBDT2.574.82 -47 PBT0.854.24 -80 NP1.372.91 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU