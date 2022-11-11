Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 52.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.88% to Rs 10.94 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 52.92% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.88% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.946.8017.003.972.574.820.854.241.372.91

