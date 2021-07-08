Volumes spurt at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Computer Age Management Services Ltd registered volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23981 shares

Equitas Holdings Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2021.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd registered volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23981 shares. The stock rose 1.03% to Rs.2,968.25. Volumes stood at 10262 shares in the last session.

Equitas Holdings Ltd saw volume of 14.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.19% to Rs.119.25. Volumes stood at 16.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd saw volume of 4.44 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80612 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.1,029.85. Volumes stood at 48257 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 51227 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10028 shares. The stock gained 6.68% to Rs.314.50. Volumes stood at 31020 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 13.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.14% to Rs.528.85. Volumes stood at 4.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)