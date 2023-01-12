CONCOR's Q3 throughput at 10.85 lakh TEUs; domestic volumes up 24% YoY

Container Corporation of India that its total throughput in quarter ended December 2022 was 10,85,154 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), up by 5.18% from 10,31,701 TEUs recorded in the same period last year.

While the company's export-import (EXIM) volumes rose by 0.62% to 8,33,796 TEUs, domestic (DOM) volumes jumped by 23.80% to 2,51,358 TEUs in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

CONCOR's total throughput rose by 7.92% in the period ended December 2022 to 32,42,097 TEUs from 30,04,204 TEUs recorded in the period ended December 2021.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses. The GOI, through the Ministry of Railways, continues to hold a majority stake of 54.8% in the company at the end of September 2022.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.6% to Rs 303.47 crore on 8.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,986.34 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 724.80 on the BSE.

