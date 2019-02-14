Construction and real estate industry should push to bring the entire sector under GST: Manish Sinha

Mr Manish Kumar Sinha, (TRU-II), Department of Revenue, and GoM, under GST regime, Govt. of suggested that the construction and industry should push for bringing the entire sector under GST as early as possible, which will solve major problems of the sector.

Speaking at an interactive session on 'Decoding Union Budget - A Perspective' organised by FICCI, Mr Sinha also assured the industry full support from the government. "Government is very sensitive to this sector and doing the best it can," he said, adding that the government is aware that real estate is one of the key sectors, provides jobs and contributes, directly and indirectly, around 8-10% to the GDP.

While addressing the industry representatives, Mr Sinha highlighted that post-GST, tax rates have come down to 12% which was 20% earlier. To boost the affordable and mid-segment housing, availability of credit is essential for growth, he said.

Mr Sanjay Dutt, Chairman, & MD and CEO,

Ltd. and , said that the demand in the office sector is growing strongly, but on the other hand, the demand of residential space has not seen that kind of growth and is currently where it was few years back. In order to bring back the demand, he suggested that the developers should construct, design and build houses keeping in mind the end-user.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)