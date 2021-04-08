Consumer Confidence Weakens In March 2021 Says RBI

The Reserve Bank released the results of the March 2021 round of its Consumer Confidence Survey yesterday. The survey was conducted through field interviews during February 27 to March 08, 2021 in thirteen major cities, viz., Ahmedabad; Bengaluru; Bhopal; Chennai; Delhi; Guwahati; Hyderabad; Jaipur; Kolkata; Lucknow; Mumbai; Patna; and Thiruvananthapuram. Perceptions and expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and own income and spending have been obtained from 5,372 households across these cities.

Consumer confidence for the current period weakened in March 2021 as the current situation index (CSI) dipped further in the negative territory on the back of deteriorating sentiments on general economic situation, income and prices. Respondents expressed lower optimism for the year ahead, which was reflected in the future expectations index (FEI); one year ahead sentiments on all major parameters except prices, however, remained in positive terrain. With higher essential spending vis-a-vis a year ago, most consumers reported higher overall expenditure, which is expected to increase further in the coming year despite continuing moderation in discretionary spending.

