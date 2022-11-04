Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 122.8 points or 0.5% at 24305.29 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 6.92%), Syngene International Ltd (down 3.42%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.46%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 2.29%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Abbott India Ltd (down 1.95%), Granules India Ltd (down 1.9%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 1.83%), Biocon Ltd (down 1.66%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 1.63%).

On the other hand, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd (up 11.59%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 7.15%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 5.72%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.29 or 0.13% at 60760.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.45 points or 0.02% at 18057.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.59 points or 0.45% at 29119.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.41 points or 0.04% at 9077.42.

On BSE,1938 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

