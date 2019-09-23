Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 1157.65 points or 4.52% at 26751.67 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 5.78%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 5.77%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 5.11%),Voltas Ltd (up 4.39%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 3.02%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 2.02%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.85%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.57%).

On the other hand, Symphony Ltd (down 1.32%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 851.79 or 2.24% at 38866.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 263.6 points or 2.34% at 11537.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.26 points or 1.76% at 13436.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.44 points or 1.87% at 4542.95.

On BSE,1248 shares were trading in green, 447 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

