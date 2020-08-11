Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 5.33%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 212.35, up 5.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124% in last one year as compared to a 3.72% gain in NIFTY and a 1.37% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 212.35, up 5.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11332. The Sensex is at 38423.71, up 0.63%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 24.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2332, up 2.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

