Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1885.68 points or 4.3% at 42011.73 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 7.14%), Havells India Ltd (down 5.7%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 5.38%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 5.15%),Blue Star Ltd (down 5.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.93%), Titan Company Ltd (down 4.85%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 3.88%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.98%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.79%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1458.15 or 2.47% at 57579.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 452.9 points or 2.57% at 17164.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1343.64 points or 4.48% at 28623.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 329.66 points or 3.73% at 8513.82.

On BSE,458 shares were trading in green, 3061 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)