Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 74.23 points or 0.28% at 26229.82 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.04%), MRF Ltd (up 0.9%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.8%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.74%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.29%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.79%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.61%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.54%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.62 or 0.46% at 59192.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.75 points or 0.54% at 17661.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.62 points or 0.02% at 30558.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.3 points or 0.35% at 9009.

On BSE,1200 shares were trading in green, 1716 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

