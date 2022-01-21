Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 9.71 points or 0.12% at 7903.86 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.1%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.05%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.81%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.67%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.49%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.47%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.38%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.35%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.28%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.64%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.09%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.41%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.62 or 0.46% at 59192.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.75 points or 0.54% at 17661.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.62 points or 0.02% at 30558.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.3 points or 0.35% at 9009.

On BSE,1200 shares were trading in green, 1716 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

