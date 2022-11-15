Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 1.30 croreNet Loss of Continental Controls reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.301.68 -23 OPM %-15.38-0.60 -PBDT-0.33-0.10 -230 PBT-0.54-0.32 -69 NP-0.54-0.32 -69
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
