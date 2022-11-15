Oracle Credit standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Evosys, a Mastek company to enable Waltham Forest Council to migrate to Oracle Cloud
TCS launches Servitization Engine on Oracle Cloud for product-centric businesses
Oracle Financial Services Software grants 2.59 lakh stock options under OFSS Stock Plan
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2022 quarter
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Oracle Credit rose 775.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.10 150 OPM %28.0050.00 -PBDT0.470.05 840 PBT0.470.05 840 NP0.350.04 775
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU