Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.300.2773.3374.070.220.200.210.190.160.14

