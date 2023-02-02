Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.27 11 OPM %73.3374.07 -PBDT0.220.20 10 PBT0.210.19 11 NP0.160.14 14
