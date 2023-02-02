JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 466.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 6894.02 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 466.88% to Rs 3269.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 576.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 6894.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5711.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6894.025711.76 21 OPM %28.6627.52 -PBDT3536.69782.10 352 PBT3499.00751.68 365 NP3269.40576.74 467

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

