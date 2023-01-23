Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.15% to Rs 199.09 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 26.17% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 199.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.09171.41 16 OPM %16.8516.05 -PBDT38.3530.37 26 PBT36.0928.57 26 NP26.9021.32 26
