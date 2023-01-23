Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.15% to Rs 199.09 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 26.17% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 199.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.09171.4116.8516.0538.3530.3736.0928.5726.9021.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)