JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 249.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.15% to Rs 199.09 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 26.17% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 199.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 171.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.09171.41 16 OPM %16.8516.05 -PBDT38.3530.37 26 PBT36.0928.57 26 NP26.9021.32 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU