Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1251.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 63.46% to Rs 22.28 croreNet profit of Coral Laboratories rose 1251.28% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 63.46% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.2813.63 63 OPM %23.521.39 -PBDT6.251.00 525 PBT5.740.52 1004 NP5.270.39 1251
