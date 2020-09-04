JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex drops 634 pts on broad based selling

Future Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 479.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1251.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 63.46% to Rs 22.28 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 1251.28% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 63.46% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.2813.63 63 OPM %23.521.39 -PBDT6.251.00 525 PBT5.740.52 1004 NP5.270.39 1251

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU