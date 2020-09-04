Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1251.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 63.46% to Rs 22.28 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 1251.28% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 63.46% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.2813.6323.521.396.251.005.740.525.270.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)