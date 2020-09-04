KD Leisures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of KD Leisures reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.340.1391.1800.3100.3100.240

