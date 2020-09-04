Jhandewalas Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.89% to Rs 26.73 crore

Net Loss of Jhandewalas Foods reported to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.89% to Rs 26.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.20% to Rs 47.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.7380.7247.70154.89-70.33-12.00-46.52-3.63-17.81-12.62-23.16-11.09-18.09-12.86-23.73-11.60-18.11-12.51-23.73-11.60

