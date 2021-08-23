Cords Cable Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Gyscoal Alloys Ltd and Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2021.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd spiked 16.34% to Rs 56.95 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10553 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 72.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14807 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 61.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11503 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd rose 9.19% to Rs 3.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Star Housing Finance Ltd added 8.82% to Rs 87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4018 shares in the past one month.

