Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and TCI Express Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 August 2021.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 1005.15 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30682 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd surged 8.90% to Rs 147.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41086 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd soared 8.80% to Rs 261. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd advanced 6.41% to Rs 199.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd exploded 6.20% to Rs 1375. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5194 shares in the past one month.

