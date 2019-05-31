Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 113.56 crore

Net profit of declined 14.87% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 113.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 416.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 365.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

113.56109.93416.75365.389.489.959.409.705.084.6417.0014.273.623.5811.339.212.292.697.356.26

