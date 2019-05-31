Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 113.56 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries declined 14.87% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 113.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 416.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 365.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales113.56109.93 3 416.75365.38 14 OPM %9.489.95 -9.409.70 - PBDT5.084.64 9 17.0014.27 19 PBT3.623.58 1 11.339.21 23 NP2.292.69 -15 7.356.26 17
