JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Central Bank of India rises after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY
Business Standard

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit declines 42.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 42.59% to Rs 70.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1231.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1245.791231.37 1 OPM %11.0117.36 -PBDT134.75209.71 -36 PBT104.39180.15 -42 NP70.36122.56 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU