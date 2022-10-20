Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit declines 42.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 42.59% to Rs 70.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1231.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1245.791231.37 1 OPM %11.0117.36 -PBDT134.75209.71 -36 PBT104.39180.15 -42 NP70.36122.56 -43
