Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit declines 42.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia declined 42.59% to Rs 70.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 1245.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1231.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1245.791231.3711.0117.36134.75209.71104.39180.1570.36122.56

