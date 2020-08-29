Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.56% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 166.67% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.56% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.0120.7420.206.221.330.770.880.330.880.33

