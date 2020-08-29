Eastern Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Shahlon Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Assam produced 587.47 metric tonne of Muga silk during 2011-16
-
Sales decline 63.34% to Rs 5.84 croreNet Loss of Eastern Silk Industries reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.34% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.8415.93 -63 OPM %-22.431.44 -PBDT-1.120.41 PL PBT-2.48-1.04 -138 NP-2.48-1.04 -138
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU