Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Woman, 2 granddaughters drown in pond in AP's Krishna district
3 drown in pond in AP's Krishna district
Two engineering students from Chennai feared drowned
-
Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 9.35 croreNet Loss of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.356.91 35 OPM %-6.31-12.16 -PBDT-2.13-1.31 -63 PBT-3.02-2.24 -35 NP-3.02-2.24 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU