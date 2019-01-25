Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 69.81% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Fervent Synergies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 55.07 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 69.81% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.0751.98 6 OPM %5.9914.87 -PBDT2.806.92 -60 PBT1.565.68 -73 NP1.284.24 -70

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
