JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Brothers

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.54% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.55% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital declined 80.54% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.4912.95 -4 OPM %10.1724.71 -PBDT1.153.05 -62 PBT0.382.26 -83 NP0.291.49 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements