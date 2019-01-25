Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 89.54% in the September 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2018 quarter
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 88.33% in the June 2018 quarter
Imarticus Learning raises USD 2 mn from CBA Capital
SRI Capital to raise $60 million in three months
-
Sales decline 3.55% to Rs 12.49 croreNet profit of Tamboli Capital declined 80.54% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.55% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.4912.95 -4 OPM %10.1724.71 -PBDT1.153.05 -62 PBT0.382.26 -83 NP0.291.49 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU