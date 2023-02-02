Premium Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 13.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Paytm Payments Services required to resubmit PA application to RBI
Mumbai's Largest B2B MTMM Fabric Fair-2 to be held at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn on 9th & 10th January 2023 organized by Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan
Premium Merchants standalone net profit declines 34.15% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of Premium Merchants reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-420.0075.00 -PBDT-0.180.05 PL PBT-0.180.05 PL NP-0.110.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU