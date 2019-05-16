JUST IN
Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 10.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.53% to Rs 549.84 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Films rose 10.06% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 549.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 501.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.15% to Rs 61.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 2156.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1846.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales549.84501.98 10 2156.521846.52 17 OPM %9.806.61 -7.487.21 - PBDT47.1524.73 91 125.40115.21 9 PBT33.5411.76 185 71.6464.00 12 NP27.5725.05 10 61.1164.43 -5

