Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 10.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 10.06% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 549.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 501.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.15% to Rs 61.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 2156.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1846.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

