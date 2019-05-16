Vivanta Industries standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 72.73% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 72.73% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 285.45% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.950.552.120.5529.4760.006.1325.450.340.350.190.170.290.290.140.110.270.290.120.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)