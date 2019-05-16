Vivanta Industries standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 72.73% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 72.73% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 285.45% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.950.55 73 2.120.55 285 OPM %29.4760.00 -6.1325.45 - PBDT0.340.35 -3 0.190.17 12 PBT0.290.29 0 0.140.11 27 NP0.270.29 -7 0.120.08 50
