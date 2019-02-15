JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Cosmo Films consolidated net profit rises 36.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 557.71 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Films rose 36.34% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 557.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 458.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales557.71458.43 22 OPM %4.496.50 -PBDT24.3125.73 -6 PBT11.0612.99 -15 NP13.329.77 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements