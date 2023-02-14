Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter
You're invited! Country Holidays Travel India, A new product by Country Holidays Group
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 755.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.43% to Rs 15.99 croreNet Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.9918.47 -13 OPM %3.004.55 -PBDT-1.92-1.28 -50 PBT-5.39-5.23 -3 NP-5.94-5.70 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU