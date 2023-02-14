JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.43% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.9918.47 -13 OPM %3.004.55 -PBDT-1.92-1.28 -50 PBT-5.39-5.23 -3 NP-5.94-5.70 -4

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

