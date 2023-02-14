Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.94 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.43% to Rs 15.99 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.9918.473.004.55-1.92-1.28-5.39-5.23-5.94-5.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)