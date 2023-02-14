JUST IN
Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 595.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 595.87% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.432.03 20 OPM %-68.72-100.00 -PBDT27.204.11 562 PBT26.933.89 592 NP26.933.87 596

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

