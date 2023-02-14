Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 595.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 595.87% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.432.03-68.72-100.0027.204.1126.933.8926.933.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)