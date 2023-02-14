Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 595.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 7.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar jumps 41% in 2 days on payment of entire overdues
Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BNR Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 595.87% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.432.03 20 OPM %-68.72-100.00 -PBDT27.204.11 562 PBT26.933.89 592 NP26.933.87 596
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU