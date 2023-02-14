B & A consolidated net profit declines 82.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 80.30 croreNet profit of B & A declined 82.35% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales80.3097.84 -18 OPM %4.6221.73 -PBDT3.0320.62 -85 PBT1.6919.61 -91 NP3.2818.58 -82
