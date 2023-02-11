Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings rose 66.25% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.499.9416.8610.562.041.321.881.161.330.80

