Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 66.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 9.49 croreNet profit of Creative Castings rose 66.25% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.499.94 -5 OPM %16.8610.56 -PBDT2.041.32 55 PBT1.881.16 62 NP1.330.80 66
