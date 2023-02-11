Crestchem standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.63% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 63.64% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 93.63% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.172.679.0911.610.500.330.490.320.360.22

