Crestchem standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.63% to Rs 5.17 croreNet profit of Crestchem rose 63.64% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 93.63% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.172.67 94 OPM %9.0911.61 -PBDT0.500.33 52 PBT0.490.32 53 NP0.360.22 64
