JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 94.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Crestchem standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 93.63% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Crestchem rose 63.64% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 93.63% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.172.67 94 OPM %9.0911.61 -PBDT0.500.33 52 PBT0.490.32 53 NP0.360.22 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU