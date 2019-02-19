JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit rises 91.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Creative Peripherals & Distribution standalone net profit rises 71.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 62.61% to Rs 98.80 crore

Net profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution rose 71.08% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.61% to Rs 98.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.8060.76 63 OPM %3.693.77 -PBDT2.351.30 81 PBT2.181.26 73 NP1.420.83 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements