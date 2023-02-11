Chemplast Sanmar consolidated net profit declines 88.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 1188.58 crore

Net profit of Chemplast Sanmar declined 88.54% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 1188.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1449.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1188.581449.786.5824.3355.21328.4420.57295.4127.14236.86

