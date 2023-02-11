JUST IN
Chemplast Sanmar consolidated net profit declines 88.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 1188.58 crore

Net profit of Chemplast Sanmar declined 88.54% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 1188.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1449.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1188.581449.78 -18 OPM %6.5824.33 -PBDT55.21328.44 -83 PBT20.57295.41 -93 NP27.14236.86 -89

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 13:50 IST

