Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 52.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 52.67 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 52.63% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.6732.81 61 OPM %2.922.83 -PBDT1.270.77 65 PBT0.930.43 116 NP0.580.38 53

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:27 IST

