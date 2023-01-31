Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 52.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 52.67 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 52.63% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.6732.812.922.831.270.770.930.430.580.38

