JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Vodafone Idea approve issuance of convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1600 cr
Business Standard

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.61% to Rs 289.09 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 112.94% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.61% to Rs 289.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 183.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales289.09183.42 58 OPM %14.2411.98 -PBDT34.5817.26 100 PBT29.9913.53 122 NP22.8710.74 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU