Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.61% to Rs 289.09 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 112.94% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.61% to Rs 289.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 183.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales289.09183.42 58 OPM %14.2411.98 -PBDT34.5817.26 100 PBT29.9913.53 122 NP22.8710.74 113
