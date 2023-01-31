Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 112.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.61% to Rs 289.09 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 112.94% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.61% to Rs 289.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 183.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.289.09183.4214.2411.9834.5817.2629.9913.5322.8710.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)