Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 172.10 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin rose 47.06% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 172.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales172.10142.57 21 OPM %5.195.30 -PBDT9.656.85 41 PBT5.512.38 132 NP3.502.38 47
