Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit rises 47.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 172.10 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin rose 47.06% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 172.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.172.10142.575.195.309.656.855.512.383.502.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)