Cupid Trades & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Cupid Trades & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.030.19-133.33-21.05-0.04-0.04-0.04-0.04-0.04-0.04

