Cupid Trades & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Cupid Trades & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.19 -84 OPM %-133.33-21.05 -PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 NP-0.04-0.04 0
